Illinois company given state incentives to move to Iowa

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state incentives for one company to move into Iowa and three to expand.

IEDA spokesperson, Kanan Kappelman says the RILCO company of Rock Island, Illinois is moving across the river to Iowa. “RILCO is a large lubricant distributor and industrial service provider. And they are planning to expand and renovate an existing building in the community of Eldridge,” she says.

The board awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program. “the company has indicated that they expect to create 81 jobs as a result of this move,” Kappelman says. RILCO already has a distribution center in Pella and locations in the Quad Cities.

A Story City company is also getting state incentives. “M.H. Eby is another legacy company. It was founded in 1938, and their business has evolved over the years. And they are a manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and livestock haulers,” she says. The company will spend more than 15 million dollars on its project. “They plan to expand their Story City facility by an additional 100,000 square feet to support the growth of the company,” Kappelman says. “This project is expected to create 120 jobs.”

Another central Iowa company is also expanding. “MidStates material handling and fabrication provides metal manufacturing and fabrication primarily in the agriculture sector. And the company plans to expand their corporate headquarters in Nevada with additional office space, manufacturing space, and they’re going to also invest in new manufacturing equipment,” she says. They have indicated that this project is expected to create nine jobs.

The fourth company to receive state incentives is A to Z Drying. “The company plans to expand their footprint in Osage to accommodate new high capacity equipment. The project is expected to create 16 jobs,” she says. The company has been in operation for 50 years offering custom spray drying, blending, packaging and warehousing. They plan to spend 23 million dollars on the project.