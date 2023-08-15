Casey’s announces deal to acquire 63 stores in two states

The Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain is buying more than 60 stores in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Casey’s announced it has an agreement to purchase 63 stores from the EG group that operate under the Mini Mart and Certified Oil names. The company says the sale is expected to close later this year pending regulatory approval.

Casey’s is the third largest convenience store chain in the country with more than 2,500 stores in 16 states. The company released a three-year plan at the end of June that said they want to add 350 stores by the end of their 2026 fiscal year by building new stores and acquisitions.