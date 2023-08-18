Bikers hitting the roadways of Van Buren County this weekend

Southeast Iowa’s Van Buren County is hosting its 37th annual Bike Van Buren this weekend, where cyclists can enjoy the landscape, the rural lifestyle and, of course, the home-baked pies.

Emily Starnes, executive director of the Villages of Van Buren, says the scenery is stunning at any time of the year, but especially during the summertime. The rides begin and end both Saturday and Sunday at Keosauqua City Park and take different routes across the county each day, with stop-overs in various small communities.

“You’ve got a lot of river valleys, so that’s another nice thing and with having these stops, it gives people a break, you get to have a little treat, talk to locals, and actually you get to learn about some of the history,” Starnes says. “That’s part of what this ride is, it’s getting people to experience the Villages of Van Buren and what we have done here and the beauty of it.”

The entire county only has a population of 7,000 and the biggest town, Keosauqua, only has 1,000 residents. It’s a different pace in that corner of Iowa, she says, and yes, you’ll be shifting gears. “Since we are in the river valley, you definitely go up and down some hills,” Starnes says. “We do get riders from Missouri, Illinois, we’ve had riders from as far as Colorado come and do our ride. It’s a good way to point out that not everything in Iowa is flat with that river valley. You’re going up and down and there are some beautiful views overlooking the rivers.”

Van Buren County residents pride themselves on laid-back living, as there are no big box stores, no chain restaurants, and no stoplights in the entire county. Historic communities include: Bentonsport, Bonaparte, Cantril, Farmington, Iowaville and Milton, and every year, the ride routes are changed up. “We do have a stop at Lake Sugema this year, that’s something new. So coming up over that and getting to see the beautiful Lake Sugema is another view that people are definitely going to want to take some pictures,” Starnes says. “We’re also along the J-40 route, which is the Historical Hills Scenic Byway, so it’s an opportunity to get to see part of that as well.”

Walk-up registration is welcome at Keosauqua City Park on Saturday from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and on Sunday from 7:30 to 8.

Learn more at: villagesofvanburen.com or call 800-868-7822.