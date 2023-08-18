Hurd raps Trump during Iowa State Fair speech

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd says Donald Trump lost in 2020, prevented Republicans from having a red wave in 2022 and will lose to Joe Biden in 2024.

“You have to be clear and tell the truth,” Hurd said earlier today in Des Moines, “because if we continue to try to litigate things that happened in the past, we’re not going to be able to address these issues of the future.”

Hurd, a former Texas congressman and CIA officer, spoke at the Des Moines Registers’ Political Soapbox at the State Fair. Hurd did not mention the indictments against Trump, but instead focused on his analysis of Trump’s prospects in 2024. Hurd noted Biden won a majority of independent voters in 2020.

“Who is that independent or Democrat who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 who is now going to change their vote and vote for Donald Trump if Trump is the nominee for the Republican Party?” Hurd asked.

Hurd has gotten campaign contributions from 40,000 donors, but he hasn’t registered at least 1% in any polling on the presidential race. Candidates have to meet the donor and polling criteria in order to get invited to next week’s debate for Republican presidential candidates.