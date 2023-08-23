July continued the trend of falling home sale numbers

The Iowa Association of Realtors report for July says the state housing market continued to see sales and inventory drop.

Home sales were down by nearly 21% in July compared to last July. That’s a drop of 677 homes sold for a total of 3,011 in the month. The number of sales from June to July of this year mirrored the yearly trend, down 20%.

The report says higher interest rates and a lower inventory led to the decline. The number of homes on the market in July decreased by a little more than 12% compared to July of last year. Homes sat on the market for 33 days this July before a sale — compared to the 23-day average of July 2022.