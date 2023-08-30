Utah company completes purchase of Kum & Go stores

The sale of the Iowa-based Kum & Go convenience store chain is now complete.

The Salt Lake City-based Maverik convenience store chain announced that it has completed the acquisition of approximately 400 Kum & Go stores. The sale also includes the Solar Transport trucking company.

Bill Krause and his father-in-law T.S. Gentle started Kum & Go in Hampton in 1959 and it has been run by the family until the sale. The purchase price was not disclosed, and Maverik says this will expand their company to more than 800 stores in 20 states.