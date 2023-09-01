Local artist featured at Sioux City art festival

A local photographer is this year’s featured artist at Sioux City’s annual ArtSplash festival, which is underway this holiday weekend in that northwest Iowa city.

Britton Hacke says one of his goals is to modify mindsets about his hometown. “Growing up here, I’ve heard a lot of negative stuff about Sioux City, and of course, online,” Hacke says, “and I try to challenge that and challenge people’s view of Sioux City and try to show it in a better light.” ArtSplash features around 70 artists from across Iowa and almost a dozen other states.

Hacke says the importance of this public art show was ingrained in him early on. “I’ve been going, you know, to this since I was a kid,” Hacke says. “I mean, I think it’s in its 29th year this year and I’m 42, so it’s a big deal.” Hacke’s photography highlights the landmarks of Sioux City, from historic buildings to the War Eagle Monument, and the community’s people.

“There’s this homeless gentleman sitting next to an interstate and he’s got a sign that says, ‘We’re gonna make it,’ and he’s holding up the peace sign, and he looks very joyful,” Hacke says. “I definitely encourage people to come down and take a look.” Hacke says he often donates money to a community shelter through print sales.

ArtSplash runs Saturday and Sunday in downtown Sioux City.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)