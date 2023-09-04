2023 Clay County Fair to be new manager’s first

The northwest Iowa event billed as the world’s largest county fair starts on Saturday. This is Jerome Hertel’s first year as manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer.

“This fair is pretty much similar, I guess, to the Alaska State Fair where I came from,” Hertel says. “It’s a 501c non-profit fair, which is like much like the Alaska State Fair; about the same attendance — 300,000 people; about the same number of buildings.”

Hertel’s first day on the job in Spencer was April 17. Hertel says once the fair starts this weekend, it will give him a chance to learn about the fair’s culture. “Who are the people that attend this fair? What are those traditions that are here at the Clay County Fair?” Hertel asks. “This fair is a resource for the community. It’s a reflection of the community, so what is it reflecting, you know, in the community and what’s its position in the community?”

Hertel isn’t looking to make any big changes. “This fair’s not broke, so if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Hertel says. “It’s got a great reputation in the industry as being the world’s greatest county fair, so I just want to continue that tradition.”

Hertel says the staff and volunteers are paddling like crazy to get done before opening day. The Clay County Fair starts this Saturday, the 9th, and ends on Sunday, September 17.

Hertel was general manager of the Alaska State Fair for nine years and he grew up in Parker, South Dakota, across the street from the oldest county fair in South Dakota.