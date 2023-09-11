Hamilton County project sent letters to first responders for 911 anniversary

First responders in north-central Iowa are getting an extra boost on this 911 anniversary, marking 22 years since the terrorist attacks. Becky Koppen with the Hamilton County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, says the organization’s volunteers mailed out more than 130 envelopes last week, containing cards for law officers and emergency medical professionals, thanking them for their efforts and service throughout the year.

Koppen says, “We have just completed our project where we made first responder appreciation cards for all of the first responders in Hamilton County.” She says it’s important to recognize these dedicated individuals, especially on this day, remembering when so many of them gave their lives while on duty on September 11th of 2001.

“We handmade the cards and we had lots of people sign the cards to the fire department, police department, sheriff’s department and the emergency room department at Van Diest Medical Center,” Koppen says. “Plus, we’re reaching out to some of the volunteer fire departments in the smaller communities as well.”

A large U.S. flag hangs from an extended ladder atop a fire truck outside the Webster City fire station to mark the anniversary.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)