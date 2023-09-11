Walk remembers the victims of the 911 terrorist attacks

The terrorist attacks of 22 years ago are being remembered in central Iowa with a long walk.

What’s being called the March to the Capitol started at 9:11 this morning at Centennial Park in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee and it will end at the Iowa State Capitol around 7 o’clock tonight. According to the walk’s website, the event was started in 2015 by Bob Lyons who now lives in Des Moines but worked in New York City in 2001 about ten miles from the Twin Towers.

The walk is being led by two Des Moines area firefighters. It’ll be stopping at seven fire stations along the route and Glendale Cemetery. The full walk is 21 miles, a nod to the 21-gun salute for fallen heroes.