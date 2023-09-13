Brushy Creek Honor Flight heading for Washington today

Veterans from at least 15 Iowa counties will take a chartered jet out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport this morning for the latest Honor Flight. Russ Nader of Webster City, is a board member on the Brushy Creek Honor Flight Committee, which is overseeing its 24th veterans’ flight to Washington, D.C.

“We’ve got two World War Two guys on this one, which is unusual,” Naden says, “and three or four Korean vets and the rest are all Vietnam vets, about 115, I think.” The flight departs early in the morning and will arrive in Washington at mid-morning. The veterans will see the nation’s capital in one day, including the many memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

They’ll return late Wednesday night. The group’s next Honor Flight is scheduled for May of 2024.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)