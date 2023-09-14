Riverssance Festival offers art of all types in Davenport

More than 80 artists from across Iowa and around the Midwest will be displaying their works along the scenic Mississippi riverfront in Davenport this weekend at the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art.

Ben Gougeon events coordinator for Quad City Arts, says whatever form of media art collectors might be seeking, they’ll likely find it at the fest.

“We’ve got painting, we have sculpture, we’ve got wood sculptors, different metals, clay, ceramics,” Gougeon says. “There’s a lot of jewelers. We’ve also got people that do screen printing and lithographs, woodblock cutting.”

The festival caters to all budgets, as Gougeon says you will be able to find a hand-crafted coffee mug or a pair of earrings for under 20-dollars, but some of the works will climb into the thousands. “Riverssance prides itself in being a festival of fine art, so it is not craft art,” Gougeon says. “It is geared towards artists who are, for the most part, creating higher-end art, but a lot of them do also create either smaller pieces or pieces that are more sellable.”

The festival is all outdoors in the area known as the Village of East Davenport.”The setting is Lindsay Park which overlooks the Mississippi River down in the village, and the village is just a great, quaint little area of Davenport,” Gougeon says. “Lindsay Park is beautiful especially this time of year. We’ll have live music, food vendors, also a children’s activity area.”

There will also be a variety of local beers and wines to sample. The fest runs Saturday and Sunday.