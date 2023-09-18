Vigil held for slain Algona police officer

A solemn vigil was held in downtown Algona on Sunday night as hundreds of area residents came together to remember the life of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram. The 33-year-old Cram, who joined the Algona Police Department in 2015, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant last Wednesday night.

Algona Mayor Rick Murphy addressed those who met in front of the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center. “As we gather to recognize and honor a great police officer, husband, father, brother and friend, we come together in support and solidarity,” Mayor Murphy says. “I’ve always known that Algona was a special place, and the manner in which our community has come together in the past few days truly reflects that.”

Support has been coming in from across the state since the shooting, as many communities used their high school football games on Friday night to raise funds for Officer Cram’s family. Murphy says those efforts are much appreciated as the community mourns the fallen lawman.

“He was a committed and dedicated police officer who brought compassion and professionalism to his role,” Murphy says. “Kevin is a homegrown hero. He truly cared about this community and the people he served.”

Vigil host Bob Jennings recited the Police Officer’s Prayer to end the night. “I asked for strength, strength of body to protect others and strength of spirit to lead others,” Jennings read. “I asked for dedication, dedication to my job to do it well. Dedication to my community, to keep it safe. Give me, Lord, concern for others who trust me and compassion for those who need me.”

The funeral for Cram will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Algona High School gymnasium. A visitation for the public will be held Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona from 4-8 p.m.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)