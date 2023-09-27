Silent Night in Algona wins two ‘Red Letter’ movie awards

A film that tells the story of German soldiers who spent Christmas at a P-O-W camp in Algona back in 1944 has won the top movie of the year award from a faith based entertainment and arts society. “Silent Night in Algona” was nominated for six of the group’s first-ever “Red Letter” awards.

Donna Kitzinger, a local spokesperson for the film’s producers, attended the ceremony in Lebanon, Tennessee. “We assembled in the Capitol Theater in downtown Lebanon,” she says, “and there were people from all over the United States representing their movies.”

Silent Night in Algona won the Red Letter award for Best Picture and D.J. Perry won the Best Writer award for the screenplay. “It was very inspirational, very touching and very heartfelt,” Kitzinger says.

The film will be released on D-V-D and streaming platforms on December 1st.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)