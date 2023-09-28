ISU receives approval to tear down and build new Lebaron Hall

The Board of Regents has approved a plan for Iowa State University to tear down LeBaron Hall and replace it with a new building. ISU vice president Shawn Norman presented the project and says the building has to many issues to renovate.

“Built in 1952, LeBaron Hall has no significant renovation since its original construction. The mechanical systems must be updated with poor air distribution and inadequate air quality. The plumbing needs to be improved, electrical and data systems need more capacity and distribution,” he says. He says replacing the building would address all these needs.

“The new building would offer a contemporary learning environment to encourage independent learning and leadership development, and better prepare students by facilitating an industry based learning,” he says. “The project will include innovative instructional spaces in a new general university classroom.” He says they hope to begin work on the new building next fall. “Construction will start in September 2024 and will be completed by summer of 2026. The estimated project budget is $39 million to be funded by private giving and university funds, and additionally there will be five million dollars in building renewal costs that will be eliminated through this project,” Norman says.

Students in the apparel, merchandising and design program would use the new production labs and teaching spaces. ISU also received permission for the renovation of the Maple Willow Larch dorms Seasons Marketplace food service restaurants. “The Season Marketplaces is ISU’s second largest on campus dining center, serving approximately 20,000 meals per week during the academic year,” he says. “This facility is a key service entity to various summer conferences and ISU admission campus visits.”

Construction would start in summer of 2024 with and estimated budget of $2.5 million and be funded by ISU dormitory bonds proceeds. ISU also received approval for project planning to renovate the first and second floors of the human Nutritional Science Building to accommodate a student run restaurant and textile science teaching laboratory within the ISU College of human science.