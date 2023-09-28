Sioux City hosting weekend diversity festival

Sioux City is hosting a festival highlighting diversity this weekend and organizers hope other Iowa communities will follow the example. The Sounds of West 7th Festival happens on Saturday with walking tours, food, art, and many genres of music. Semehar Ghebrekidan, Sioux City’s community inclusion liaison, says the fest is historically known as a hub for members of the Jewish, Black, and Asian communities.

“It’s an easy way to be able to connect with people and then hopefully having those conversations that go beyond the fun things,” Ghebrekidan says. “It’s just important to be able to celebrate all the diversity of this community.” The music is an important aspect of the festival and they aim to please all ears, with a range including rock and roll, blues, gospel, and jazz.

“I think we’re all working on engaging with people who aren’t like us, and sometimes it’s hard to know how to,” she says, “and I feel like music is just the way to people’s heart.” Ghebrekidan encourages communities across the state of Iowa to embrace their diversity by organizing similar cultural events.

The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)