Cedar Rapids Schools closed after online threat

by | Oct 2, 2023 | Crime & Courts, Education, News

An eastern Iowa school district is closed today (Monday) after an online threat.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and students it was closing all schools after becoming aware of a social media threat made by an unidentified person. The district says the closure is for the safety of all students and staff and they have been working with the Cedar Rapids Police, state public safety and the FBI to investigate the situation.

No other details about the threat were released.