Former Danbury clerk arrested on theft charge

The former city clerk of Danbury has been arrested for allegedly misusing city money.

Thirty-one-year-old Stacy Rockdaschel is charged with first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Her arrest follows an investigation by the State Auditor’s office which found more than $177,000 of improper disbursements, more than $32,000 of unsupported disbursements and nearly $27,000 in estimated undeposited collections.

Rocksdachel was booked into the Woodbury County Jail following her arrest.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)