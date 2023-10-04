Central Iowa man charged with murder of four-month-old

Authorities in central Iowa are charging a man with murder in a case involving the abuse of two children.

Des Moines police arrested 26-year-old Devin Luckett on Tuesday on first-degree murder along with a series of other charges.

Investigators say Luckett called 911 in February to report a child in his care fell off a couch and was unresponsive. The four-month-old died two days later at University Hospitals in Iowa City. An autopsy released by the state Medical Examiner’s Office in September determined the child had died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

In August, police were called to a Des Moines hospital as a three-month-old was being treated for several broken bones — a child who was also being cared for by Luckett.

Police say Luckett is related to the child who was injured, but not the child who died.