Fort Dodge-based domestic violence shelter sees sharp increase in demand

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Leigh Bair, program development director at the Domestic Sexual Assault Outreach Center in Fort Dodge, says they’ve seen a steady increase in demand from the 15 Iowa counties they serve. Bair says victims need to know they’re not alone.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is important just because it raises awareness for what we’re doing and why we’re doing what we do and why it’s so important,” Bair says. “It does also let people know that there are services available to those that need help that might not know that there’s help for them.”

Bair says the center’s client list is continually growing. “Some quick stats,” Bair says. “We’ve served over 900 clients in the last year, over 6,000 nights in our shelter, and almost 400 crisis calls within the last six months.”

She says there many factors that may impact domestic violence cases. “I believe the economy, I believe COVID kind of had people in their house and then that got over and so people were wanting to get out,” Bair says. “There’s just a lot of things that we don’t know, but the numbers show an uptick.”

Bair says a ceremony will be held later this month in Fort Dodge to remember the victims of domestic violence.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)