Man found with body in stalled car in I-80 charged with murder

A man who was found with a dead body in his stalled car along Interstate 80 in Poweshiek County is now charged with murder.

The Iowa State Patrol found 23-year-old Jihad Gasaway trying to restart his car along I-80 Tuesday near Grinnell. Troopers also found the body of a man inside covered by clothing, and he appeared to have been shot.

An autopsy identified the body as 26-year-old Kemp Harriel, and determined he died from two gunshot wounds to the chest. Gasaway was initially charged with abuse of a corpse, and a first-dgree murder has now been added. He remains in the Poweshiek County Jail.

No other details on the connection between the two have been released.