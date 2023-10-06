Burlington’s top cop calls it quits

After about two-and-a-half years on the job, Burlington Police Chief Marc Denney has stepped down, with his resignation taking effect immediately.

City Manager Chad Bird says for the time being, he will not appoint an interim chief.

“In the immediate short term, it’ll be status quo without interruption in service,” Bird says, “as if the chief were simply on vacation or using some other personal leave or something else like that.”

Bird says he will talk to the city council, police department staff, and citizens about the department’s future and the qualities they would like to see in a police chief.

He says Denney did not give a reason for his resignation.

(By Rich Egger, Tri States Public Radio)