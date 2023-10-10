Iowa part of effort to block new pork regulations in Massachusetts

Iowa’s Attorney General is leading a 13-state coalition opposing a new Massachusetts law that puts restrictions on the sale of pork there based on how the animals are raised.

A statement from Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office says the Massachusetts law goes even further than a similar California law. Shipments of non-compliant pork into the state would be banned even pork meets all Iowa and federal safety and quality standards.

AG Bird’s statement says these strict new mandates will create extreme costs and regulations to compete in the industry, forcing many family hog farms to close shop.