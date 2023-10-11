Cooking is leading cause of fires in homes

An Iowa fire chief says there’s a good reason preventing kitchen fires is the focus of National Fire Safety Week this year. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says most of the fires his department responds to start in the kitchen.

“People that leave things on stoves or in their oven,” he says.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. Estherville’s fire chief says there should be a fire extinguisher in every kitchen “Sometimes burners get left on, electric stoves get left on and the tops continue to get hot and people set stuff on top,” Sheridan says, “or they accidentally bump those burners with stuff on top of their ovens as well.”

Estherville fire fighters, including the fire chief, are visiting preschools and elementary classrooms in their community this week to talk with kids about preventing fires.

“Actually if you took this program from 30 years ago to today, the kids are very involved and our fire calls have gone down quite a bit due to educating the youth who take this back home and help keep us parents on our toes,” Sheridan says.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 4.3% of the calls Iowa fire departments responded to in 2021 were for fires. More than six out of 10 calls for a fire department response were for a medical emergency. Just over 3% of Iowa fire departments have paid career employees, while nearly% are totally volunteer. The rest have a combination of volunteers and paid staff.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville/O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa)