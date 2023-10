The amount of soybeans harvested statewide more than doubled last week, and corn wasn’t far behind.

Dry weather saw farmers bump the bean harvest up from 24 to 52% in the latest U.S.D.A. report. That’s one week ahead of the five-year average.

The corn harvest hit 30% complete — up from 16% last week. The corn harvest is now five days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average.