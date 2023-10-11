Juveniles in custody after threat to Storm Lake Elementary School

Storm Lake Police took several juveniles into custody after a reported threat this morning at the Storm Lake Elementary School. ts.

According to Storm Lake Police, officers got word of the threat during the morning drop-off period. School staff and officers quickly escorted students into the elementary building and into their classrooms.

All other schools in Storm Lake were immediately notified, and they were also put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Three juveniles were taken into custody for questioning. The Storm Lake Police Department says there is no active threat, and all lockdowns were lifted later in the morning.

The school day was set to continue as planned at the Storm Lake schools, with increased police presence throughout the day.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)