Name released for Hampton man who died in Wednesday accident

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the man who was killed in a pickup-semi crash in Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at Highway 3 and Lark Avenue in Hampton shortly after 1:30. Reportedly, a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 54-year-old Robert Dietz of Hampton was traveling westbound on Highway 3 when it crossed the center line, striking the front trailer axle of a 2022 model Freightliner semi and trailer, driven by Andrew Stansbury of Eldora.

Dietz died of his injuries in the accident. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)