Cedar Rapids Police appeal for witnesses to homicide

Police have not revealed how a man was killed in southwest Cedar Rapids yesterday (Thursday), but police are saying it’s a homicide.

The man was found in a parking lot near a Cedar Rapids liquor store shortly after 5 p.m. A news release from Cedar Rapids Police does not indicate if there are suspects. Investigators are asking witnesses who may have information about the man’s death to call police.

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured last week in a shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids.