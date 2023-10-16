Iowa A.G. Brenna Bird endorses Trump

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has endorsed former President Trump.

“The border’s wide open. Our law enforcement are disrespected…The Biden Administration seems to be against farmers. They sure are,” Bird said this afternoon, “and terrorists are attacking Israel. Now that would never have happened if Donald Trump was president, right? No way.”

Bird made the announcement just before introducing Trump to a crowd in Adel. “Who here is ready for a new president?” Bird asked and the crowd cheered.

Bird, in a post on X, said Trump “has been a fighter for Iowa since day one” and has DELIVERED on his promises.” She posted a photo of herself in front of Trump’s plane, revealing she had joined Trump on his flight into Iowa this morning.

Bird, the former chief of staff for Congressman Steve King and an aide to Governors Terry Branstad and Kim Reynolds, defeated the Democrat who was Iowa’s long-time attorney general nearly a year ago.

“This is by the way one of the truly most respected people in all of politics, beyond your state, beyond anywhere,” Trump said in Adel, “so I just want to thank you. That was a really wonderful endorsement.”

Bird is the second statewide elected official to endorse a presidential candidate. State Treasurer Roby Smith endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy in August. Governor Kim Reynolds has left open the possibility she may endorse a candidate before Iowa’s January 15th Caucuses.