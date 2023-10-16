Truck driver dies in accident on I-80 near Desoto

A semi driver died early this morning in a crash at a construction zone on Interstate-80 near the DeSoto exit.

The wreck happened at the point near DeSoto where eastbound I-80 lanes shift to the left in a construction zone. It’s the same area where two people were killed in a semi crash in August. A spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol says during the August wreck and today’s crash, the gas tanks of both semis hit the concrete guard rail.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene at about 2 a.m. today. Traffic on eastbound I-80 was rerouted into Adel for about three hours as the fire was put out and the wreckage removed from the highway.