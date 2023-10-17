Fatal stabbing under investigation in Ottumwa

Ottumwa police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened last night. Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. on the report of a stabbing and officers found a man outside the home.

The man identified as 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez of Ottumwa, was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he died. Police have not released any other details of the stabbing and say the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police do say there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)