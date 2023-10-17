Former Clarksville cop found guilty of exploitation of a minor

A jury today found a former Butler County police officer guilty of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Michael Tobin was a Clarksville Police Officer when he was accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under 18 between September 2021 and February 2022.

The minor reported the activity in March 2022 and Tobin was fired by the City of Clarksville. He was arrested September 1st of last year. Tobin pleaded not guilty to three felony counts and eight aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. No sentencing date has yet been established. T

Tobin still faces lawsuits from two sisters who claim he coerced them into sex on multiple occasions while he was on duty. They are also suing the Clarksville Police Department, Chief Barry Mackey, an unidentified City leader and the City of Clarksville. The sisters’ argue that some City officials knew or should’ve known what Tobin was doing and did nothing to stop it. Trials in those lawsuits are currently scheduled for February 10, 2025.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)