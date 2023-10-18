Miller-Meeks breaks with Iowa GOP peers in vote for House speaker

Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks has joined the group of House Republicans opposing Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan’s bid for House speaker.

In the second round of voting for House speaker, Miller-Meeks cast her vote for Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger. Granger is chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Miller-Meeks voted for Jordan yesterday in the first round of voting on his nomination for House speaker, but afterwards Miller-Meeks told reporters in the U-S Capitol she would not vote for Jordan again.

Miller-Meeks will be seeking a third term in the U-S House next November and will likely face a rematch with Democrat Christina Bohannan. Miller-Meeks finished 6,8% ahead of Bohannan in last year’s election. In 2020, Miller-Meeks won her seat in the U.S. House by just six votes. This month’s voter registration report shows there are about 7000 more Republicans than Democrats in the first congressional district.

The other Iowa Republicans serving in the U.S. House — Ashley Hinson of Marion, Zach Nunn of Bondurant and Randy Feenstra of Hull — all voted for Jordan on today’s second round of voting for House speaker.