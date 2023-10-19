Le Mars reconsidering residency restrictions to help recruit police officers

Many Iowa communities are struggling to find first responders to fill vacant positions, especially firefighters and police officers. Leaders in Le Mars are considering a change in residency requirements in hopes of attracting more law officers.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says his officers now have to live within ten miles of Le Mars Police Headquarters, and they’re looking to push that out to 35 miles. “We need to be competitive with our workforce,” Vande Vegte says. “I think the 10-mile requirement is really too constrictive with regards to recruitment. We currently have an opening at the police department and we haven’t had a huge success in drawing in applicants.”

Vande Vegte says this policy change would give potential police officers many more options for places to live. “This is just one part of a retention and recruitment objective,” the chief says. “To extend the residency to 35 miles, I do hope that that might draw in more applicants and in the long run, help with retention as well.” Vande Vegte says Le Mars is facing stiff competition for potential recruits.

The Le Mars City Council will hold a public hearing on the residency requirements on November 7th.

(By John Slegers, KLEM, Le Mars)