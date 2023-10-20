Bird flu outbreak discovered in Buena Vista County turkey operation

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and the U.S.D.A. have confirmed a positive case of Avian Influenza in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig said last week the potential was there after states to our north had confirmed cases. It’s believed the bird flu is carried by migrating birds.

Governor Kim Reynolds has alread declared Buena Vista County a state disaster area to allow the state to help with the outbreadk

It is the first case of bird flu in Iowa since March of this year.