Investigators searching for clues in fatal shooting of Monticello man

State and local investigators are trying to determine why a grocery store employee in Monticello was fatally shot.

Information from the Monticello Police chief says 48-year-old Aaron McAtee was shot behind the Fareway store Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Police say it appears to be a random act of violence by 38-year-old Nathan Russell of East Dubuque, Illinois.

Russell was located in Hopkinton in nearby Delaware County and shot by a deputy there as the deputy tried to arrest him. Russell was taken to the hospital, his condition is not available.

The Delaware and Jones County Attorneys are reviewing the case