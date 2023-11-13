Iowa’s Clark is B1G Player of the Week

Iowa National Player of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

This marks Clark’s 19th weekly award from the conference, which is third-most in conference history. She garnered weekly honors six times last season.

Clark led Iowa to three wins in six days over, FDU, No. 8 Virginia Tech, and Northern Iowa. This week she averaged 32.0 ppg, 9.0 apg, 8.3 rpg, and had only four turnovers.

Against the Hokies, she registered 44 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Since 2020-21, Clark has registered four 40-points performances against AP Top 10 teams. All other men or women’s basketball players have not done once.

In Sunday’s action, Clark broke Iowa’s all-time scoring record that was previously held by Megan Gustafson. The feat took 103 career games. She recorded her 12th career triple-double and first of the season against Northern Iowa. She joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only women’s basketball players to ever record a triple-double in four different seasons.