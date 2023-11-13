Waterloo mayor calls on residents to volunteer and make a difference

Waterloo’s mayor was elected to his fifth term a week ago, and now he’s calling on the community to help continue the city’s progress.

Mayor Quentin Hart points to astounding growth over the past year, including almost 500 homes either built or refurbished, the overhaul of the city’s waste management system to recycle methane, and a downtown urban core 80% occupied by businesses.

Hart says such achievements wouldn’t be possible without an engaged community and he urges residents to keep the momentum going.

“Whether it’s reading a book to children, support building a house, or volunteering in some capacity, it makes a difference,” Hart says, “and that difference is what I’m challenging the community towards next year.”

Hart is also stressing the citywide collaboration to cultivate an equitable workforce, which resulted in the city’s so-called Fair Chance Initiative.

“This legislation prevents employers from asking about records before a conditional job offer, thus, enabling citizens the opportunity to have a fair chance for an interview and showcase their actual skill sets and progress they’ve made in their lives.”

Waterloo’s unemployment rate is hovering around three-percent. Hart has been mayor since 2015.

