USDA report shows much of 2023 harvest activity completed in Iowa

The latest USDA Crop and Weather Report shows Iowa’s soybean harvest is “nearly complete” and 94% of corn that’s harvested for grain is out of the fields.

The 2023 corn harvest in Iowa is about 10 days ahead of the five year average and, according to the USDA, 58% of Iowa’s topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Subsoil moisture levels are worse, with only 30% considered adequate. Just 1% of subsoil in the state is considered to have excess moisture.

Temperatures over the past week averaged seven degrees above normal across the state. The high spot for precipitation was Clinton County, which recorded two-tenths of an inch.