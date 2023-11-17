Sioux City election fraud case to continue Monday with defense witnesses

The prosecution rested its case earlier than expected Thursday in the trial of the wife of a Woodbury County supervisor accused of 52 counts of voter fraud.

Kim Phuong Taylor allegedly filled out or helped fill out absentee ballots for numerous Vietnamese residents in the Sioux City area and either signed them or had them signed by other people who were not authorized to cast the ballot. Prosecutors heard testimony from more local Vietnamese residents about that Thursday. Federal attorney’s then rested their case against Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, without calling other county officials to testify as had been expected.

The deffense will call their first witnesses beginning next Monday

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)