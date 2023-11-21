Trump blasts Iowa’s governor again for backing DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump has released a video slamming Governor Kim Reynolds for endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The video was released on social media by the Trump campaign. It starts with a reference to a Morning Consult analysis about the popularity of the nation’s governors. It indicated Reynolds had a 47% disapproval rating. “Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular governor to the most unpopular governor in the entire United States of America, not an easy feat,” Trump said.

Reynolds endorsed DeSantis earlier this month, saying she believes DeSantis can beat Biden, while Trump cannot. Trump said the endorsement has given DeSantis “zero bounce” in the polls. “I wonder what position Kim was promised to back someone who was so far down in the polls,” Trump said in the video.

Reynolds won reelection a year ago by a more than 18 point margin and a recent Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” found Reynolds is viewed favorably by eight out of 10 Iowa Republicans.

Trump began criticizing Reynolds earlier this year for not endorsing his bid to return to the White House, calling her disloyal.

During an interview a few hours before Trump’s latest slam, Governor Reynolds said she’s not surprised Trump has been criticizing her for endorsing DeSantis. Reynolds said the election is “not about (Trump),” it’s about who’s best equipped to turn the country around.

“I need somebody that can serve more than eight years,” Reynolds said. “I’m concerned that on day one, President Trump will be a lame duck. Unfortunately, that’s just the way politics works, especially out in Washington, D.C.”

Reynolds was asked by KSCJ host Charlie Stone is there was a quid pro quo for her endorsement.

“Absolutely not,” Reynolds replied. “…I have not asked for anything. I have not been promised anything. It is not about anything other than…the future of our country and getting it back on track and I need somebody that understands the bureaucracy. I need somebody that on day one can get in there and lead, that can bring new people to the party, that can provide hope and that can serve eight years.”

Reynolds has said Trump can’t win the General Election and she made that case again today. “We don’t get a redo on this and we have to make sure that we can elect a candidate that can win,” Reynolds said, “…somebody that’s focused on the future and not the past.”

After Trump’s latest slam of her endorsement of DeSantis, Reynolds posted a message on social media calling DeSantis “the most effective leader I’ve ever seen.”

(Additional reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)