Woodbury County official’s wife convicted of 52 counts of voter fraud

A federal jury has convicted the wife of a Woodbury County supervisor of 52 counts of voter fraud.

The jury, after about six hours of deliberations, found Kim Phuong Taylor guilty of filing out absentee ballot request forms and ballots for Vietnamese residents in the Sioux City area. The charges date back to elections in 2020 when her husband, Jeremy Taylor, unsuccessfully ran for congress in the Republican Primary, but later won a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the November election. Prosecutors referred to Jeremy Taylor as an unindicted co-conspirator in a pretrial filing.

Kim Taylor’s sentencing date has not been set. She faces up to five years in prison on each count of vote fraud. Her attorney says he respects the verdict, but would not comment on a possible appeal until after her sentencing.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)