Deere sees net sales and revenue fall for the quarter, rise for the fiscal year

Quad Cities-based Deere and Company is wrapping up its fiscal year on a high note.

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is releasing its fourth quarter earnings, reporting net income of more than $2.3 billion dollars for the quarter, up from $2.2 billion at this time last year.

A Deere news release says worldwide net sales and revenues fell one-percent for the quarter and rose 16-percent for the year.

The statement says Deere’s efforts are being driven by solid market conditions, differentiated products, and strong execution.