Vander Plaats backing DeSantis in 2024 Iowa Caucus race

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis now has the public support of a well-known voice in Iowa’s evangelical community.

Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader, endorsed DeSantis late yesterday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier. “The truth is Ron DeSantis is best positioned to win and lead,” Vander Plaats wrote later on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vander Plaats personally endorsed Mike Huckabee in 2008, Rick Santorum in 2012 and Ted Cruz in 2016 before those candidates won the last three competitive Iowa Caucus campaigns.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign points to a pollster’s memo suggesting Vander Plaats’ endorsement would have “no significant impact” on the 2024 Iowa Caucus race. Polls show Trump has a significant lead among likely Iowa Caucus goers, with DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley battling for second.