Iowa Ag Secretary Naig part of trade mission to U.K.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (NEGG) says there are opportunities for Iowa as the United Kingdom negotiates a free trade agreement with the United States.

“Certainly that’s important in the U.K. as they are starting to forge a new trail post-BREXIT and going about creating new trade agreements with countries,” Naig says. “We already have a significant trade relationship between our two countries and it seems like it would be a great opportunity to increase that, to strengthen that.”

The United Kingdom left the European Union in early 2020, three and a half years after voters in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland narrowly approved leaving the trading block. Naig and state ag officials from five other states were in the United Kingdom last week. “I see lots of opportunities to connect further with one of our oldest and most important allies in the world,” Naig says.

The United Kingdom was the 5th largest export market for Iowa in 2019, with about $11 million in grain sales that year, along with $50 million worth of Iowa-made machinery. Naig sees an opportunity to boost pork and beef exports to the U-K, as well as a focus on relationships with British tech companies. “This is not a large market, certainly not something that would overwhelm our existing trade relationships,” Naig says, “meaning there are opportunities here to send some higher value products.”

And Naig suggests ag tech companies in the U.K. may be an area for growth. “You’ve some start-ups in the U.K. that have some good ideas, some interesting technology, but they do not have agriculture at the scale we do,” Naig says.

That means there are partnerships or investment opportunities in Iowa, according to Naig. “Precision ag both in the crop standpoint, but also in the livestock side of things, seeing some interesting things happening on the biological side in terms of crop inputs,” Naig says. “If you’re a company sitting the U.K. you’ve got a start-up, you’ve got a good idea, but you don’t have access to agriculture at scale, work with us in Iowa. Get connected with Iowa State University, get connected with one of our Iowa based companies.”

The U.,S. is already a major ethanol supplier to the United Kingdom. “I think there’s opportunity for that to even grow as well as they look to lower the carbon intensity of their energy sector,” Naig says.

In September of 2021, E10 became the standard blend of fuel at gas stations in Great Britain. Last month, Naig hosted Mark Spencer, the United Kingdon’s Minister of State for Food, Farming and Fisheries during World Food Prize events in Iowa. “It was nice to just within a matter of a few weeks host him on farms in Iowa and then to turn around and be in his office, in parliament…talking about what are the opportunities for us to work directly with the U.K.,” Naig says, “but certainly pushing for that U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement.”

Naig was the only Midwestern official in the trade delegation. The other state ag officials were from Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia, Connecticut and Massachusetts.