AMC closes its last theater in Iowa’s largest metro

The largest movie theater chain in the world has closed its last location in the Des Moines metro that had 16 movie screens.

AMC had already closed its cineplex at Southridge Mall in Des Moines and at a site in Urbandale that had nine screens. The website for AMC’s Johnston location says that site is permanently closed and the company’s nearest theater is in Kansas City. However AMC still operates theaters in Council Bluffs, Dubuque and Sioux City.

In a statement, an AMC spokesman said the company routinely reviews its theaters and makes decisions that are based on what will best strengthen AMC moving forward. The AMC movie theater chain has $9 billion in debt, but has avoided bankruptcy. It struck an exclusive deal with Taylor Swift to show her Eras Tour Concert Film in its U.S. theaters.