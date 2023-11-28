Harvest done for all but a small number of farmers

Most Iowa farmers are out of the fields and now doing end of the season maintenance on their combines.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows just a few farmers still combining corn in southern Iowa. Last week’s report showed 12% of the corn in south-central Iowa remained to be harvested, while all the other districts had less than 4% remaining. The corn harvest ends up nine days ahead of the five-year average.

Farmers will be hoping for more moisture from now until spring, as the crop report shows only 33 percent of the state with topsoil moisture that’s adequate and only 26 percent of the subsoil moisture condition is rated adequate.