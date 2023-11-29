Three charged with violent assault on Waukon man

Three northeast Iowa men are accused of attacking a man with golf clubs and a baseball bat.

The assault happened at a residence in Waukon on November 16. This week, police have arrested three men from Waukon, all in their mid-20s. Each has been charged with first degree burglary, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaints, the three men are accused of breaking into a man’s residence and one of the suspects allegedly hit the man with a baseball bat, while the other two used golf clubs to beat the man. The victim required multiple staples in his head due to the injuries suffered in the assault. Police say the suspects were identified by the victim and two other witnesses.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)