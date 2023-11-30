Fire damages buildings in downtown Webster City

Traffic is being diverted from a portion of downtown Webster City after fire damaged some businesses Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Webster City and seven departments from surrounding counties battled flames and smoke for several hours. Officials say the fire started in a building that at one time housed an appliance store.

The Wednesday afternoon fire caused water and smoke damage to the Webster Theater building, but no fire damage to the structure. It was nearly 10 years ago that the community rallied together to help save and reopen the theater with a fund raising campaign to renovate the theater that was built in 1906. The Webster Theater announced on its Facebook page that the theater is closed until further notice.

The fire also damaged a resale shop and forced the temporary closure of a jewelry store.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)