Haley features endorser in tele-town hall with Iowans

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign is highlighting an endorsement from a long-time mechanic of grassroots politics in Iowa.

Marlys Popma, a former executive director of the Iowa Republican Party, joined Haley in an hour long telephone town hall meeting last night. “Don’t look at what the media is telling you. Don’t look at the person you think is going to win,” Popma said. “Look at the person who you think it going to be the best for the country.”

During the call, two people asked Haley why they should choose her rather than former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Haley touted her tenure as South Carolina’s governor and as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“Every single day I dealt with Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, Israel, the Palestinians — all of them,” Haley said, “and so I know the foreign policy part of it.”

A man on the call asked Haley if she’d be a pro-life president. Popma chimed in, mentioning she has twice been president of the Iowa Right to Life organization and lamenting the “hostility and anger” that permeates politics.

“We shouldn’t tear people apart because they choose to support someone different than us,” Popma said. “We have people who can’t talk to their liberal friends because everything has become so divisive. If we want the divisiveness to stop, we need to elect someone like Nikki Haley.”

Tomorrow will be a busy day on the campaign trail in Iowa. Trump is scheduled to speak at events in Ankeny and Cedar Rapids. DeSantis will be making stops in Sioux City and in Newton. Vivek Ramaswamy plans to campaign in Waukee, Dubuque, Waterloo and Iowa City tomorrow.